RNC Chair McDaniel: Biden Has Not Condemned SCOTUS Draft Leak

President Joe Biden has still not condemned the unprecedented leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion in a key case striking down Roe v. Wade, points out Republican National Chair Ronna McDaniel.

Politico on Monday published a draft of an opinion in a major abortion case that was argued in the fall. The document indicates the court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

On Tuesday, in a statement, the court confirmed the draft's authenticity, though it cautioned that the document "does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."

Chief Justice John Roberts ordered an investigation into the leak's source. While there have, on very rare occasions, been leaks of the outcomes in cases, the publication of a draft running nearly 100 pages was without an evident modern parallel.

Biden on Tuesday reacted to the leaked draft, saying he believes that a "woman's right to choose is fundamental," and arguing that "basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned."

He also said any potential final decision on the case by the high court should push voters to "elect pro-choice officials" during November's midterm elections.

"We do not know whether this draft is genuine, or whether it reflects the final decision of the court," the president said before the Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the draft. "With that critical caveat, I want to be clear on three points about the cases before the Supreme Court.

"First, my administration argued strongly before the court in defense of Roe v. Wade. We said that Roe is based on 'a long line of precedent recognizing "the 14th Amendment's concept of personal liberty' ... against government interference with intensely personal decisions,'" Biden said.

"I believe that a woman's right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost 50 years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned," Biden said.

A decision in the case had been expected before the court begins its summer recess in late June or early July, so it could be more than a month before the court actually issues a final opinion. If the court does what the draft suggests, the ruling would upend a nearly 50-year-old decision; and the leak disrupts an almost unbroken tradition of secrecy at the court.

Lawyers and others who watch the court closely were shocked by the draft's publication. Neal Katyal, who has argued dozens of cases before the court and as a young lawyer worked for Justice Stephen Breyer, compared the apparent leak to The New York Times' 1971 publication of the government's secret history of the Vietnam War, known as the "Pentagon Papers."

"This is the equivalent of the 'Pentagon Papers' leak, but at the Supreme Court. I'm pretty sure there has never ever been such a leak. And certainly not in the years I've been following the Supreme Court," Katyal wrote on Twitter on Monday evening.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.