Texas Republican Rep. Mayra Flores 'Can't Wait to Work' With Elon Musk's Team

Mayra Flores, a Republican who won a special election to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, on Wednesday tweeted that she couldn't wait to work with tech billionaire Elon Musk's team.

Musk said he voted for Flores, who flipped the House seat red.

"I woke up this morning still feeling surreal from everything that's happened over the last 24 hours," Flores tweeted.

"Earning Elon Musk's vote was just the icing on the cake and I can't wait to work with his team! The American Dream is worth fighting for."

In an early Wednesday morning Twitter exchange, Musk wrote: "I voted for Mayra Flores — first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022."

When asked if he would vote for a Republican for president in 2024, Musk replied, "TBD."

A Twitter user then asked him, "What are you leaning towards?" and Musk replied, "DeSantis."

Musk also said he was "thinking of creating a 'Super Moderate Super PAC' that supports candidates with centrist views from all parties."

Flores beat Dan Sanchez, a Democrat, outright in the race, 50.98% to 43.33%. She will be the first Mexican-born congresswoman.