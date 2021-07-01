Republicans Demand Mayorkas' Testimony on Border

Two key Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee are demanding Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testify before the panel on what the Biden administration is doing to combat the surge at the southern border.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., the ranking member on the Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship, pushed for Mayorkas’ appearance in a Thursday letter.

“The Biden border crisis continues to rage out of control,” they wrote to Mayorkas.

“Despite your assertion that the Biden-Harris administration has sent a clear message to migrants not to come to the U.S., over 180,000 illegal aliens were apprehended at the southern border in May—a number that will likely be even higher this month. Because Democrats refuse to address the Biden border crisis, we write to you directly to request that you make yourself available to testify at the Committee about the ongoing humanitarian and security crisis at the border.

“For months, Republicans have urged Committee Democrats to address the Biden border crisis. In April, we asked Chairman (Jerry) Nadler to invite you for a full committee hearing. Chairman Nadler did not respond to our request. Also in April, Republicans asked Vice President (Kamala) Harris, who President (Joe) Biden tapped to lead the administration’s border crisis response, for a meeting. Vice President Harris did not respond. We also wrote to you with questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s awareness that reversing the Trump Administration’s successful immigration policies would lead to a surge at the border. You have not responded.”

The two congressmen claimed that the “crisis at the border” was a result of the Biden administration’s “radical immigration policies.”

“The Biden-Harris administration repealed Trump Administration programs and policies that helped to stem the rising tide of illegal immigration,” they said. “Instead, the Biden-Harris Administration instituted open-border policies and rhetoric that incentivized aliens to illegally enter the U.S.

They also charged that the Biden administration has refused to accept responsibility for the border crisis.

“It took Vice President Harris more than 90 days to travel to the border area after being tapped to lead the administration’s border efforts,” they said. “She only decided to visit the border after intense pressure from Republicans and the announcement that (former) President (Donald) Trump would also be making a trip.

“As the secretary of Homeland Security, you are the cabinet official primarily responsible for implementing the Biden-Harris administration’s immigration policies. Because Democrats have refused to request your testimony before the Judiciary Committee, we write to make that request. Please respond promptly that you are willing to testify before the committee and we will work with our Democratic colleagues to find a suitable time for your testimony.”

