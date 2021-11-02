NYC Mayor de Blasio Files Paperwork for Possible Gubernatorial Bid

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appears to be laying the groundwork for a potential bid for governor.

The term-limited Democrat mayor, who failed to become his party's nominee in 2020 for president, touched off speculation during an appearance on Tuesday on CNN's "New Day."

"I filed papers for a state committee," he told CNN’s John Berman. "It's not a gubernatorial committee at this point. It's a committee, New Yorkers for a Fair Future. I'm going to focus on the issues of this state and this city and where we need to go going forward. You know what's happened in New York State the last few years. Unfortunately, a lot of corruption, a lot of scandal, a governor who resigned in disgrace.

"There's a lot that needs to be fixed in the state of New York. And I'm proud of what I've done in New York City – you know, pre-K for all our kids, lots of more affordable housing, a lot of police reform, and now a tough stance on COVID that helped us become one of the safest places in this country in terms of fighting COVID. I want to keep serving the people of this city and this state."

Berman noted, "It sounds like you're running."

De Blasio replied, "Draw your own conclusions, John."

The Daily News in New York said, if he does decide to run, it would set up a major Democrat primary fight with Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and possibly others.