Tags: maxinewaters | campaign | contribution

Rep. Maxine Waters Has Paid Daughter $74,000 So Far This Year: FEC

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Monday, 18 October 2021 07:14 PM

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., has paid her daughter in amounts totaling $74,000 for this year so far.

An FEC report for this year's first and second quarters lists Waters' daughter getting paid $45,000, and another report of recent filings indicate $29,000 was paid to Waters' daughter for the third quarter.

Waters' daughter was paid via her work for "slate mailer management."

According to Fox News, "slate-mailing is an uncommon practice in federal elections, where a consulting firm is hired to create a pamphlet of sorts that contains a list of candidates or policy measures, and advises voters how to cast their ballots."

For the 2020 general election, Waters was the only candidate to use a slate mailer operation for her campaign.

Since 2003, Waters' daughter has received more than $1.1 million in campaign contributions.

Monday, 18 October 2021 07:14 PM
