Rep. Max Miller to Gov. DeWine: Send Guard to Cleveland

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, urged Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, to deploy the National Guard to Cleveland, citing rising violence and saying "boots on the ground" are needed to restore public confidence.

The first-term Republican, who represents some of Cleveland's suburbs, wrote in an opinion piece published by The Washington Times that deploying troops would send a strong signal that state leaders are committed to cracking down on lawlessness.

"Some will argue that bringing in the National Guard is an extreme measure. I would argue that allowing lawlessness to continue unchecked is far more extreme. The safety of our citizens is not negotiable," Miller wrote.

Cleveland ranked seventh in the nation for homicides last year with 30 killings per 100,000 residents, according to federal data. City officials recorded 46 murders in the first half of 2025, continuing a trend Miller said began in 2023, when more than 6,100 violent crimes were logged.

Residents have lost a sense of security in their neighborhoods, according to the congressman, and unchecked violence undermines families, businesses, and civic life.

"If parents are afraid to let their children play outside, if shop owners fear opening their doors, if commuters dread walking to their cars at night, then we have already failed them. It's time for action," he wrote.

Miller tied his call to President Donald Trump's recent National Guard deployments. The president authorized deploying National Guard troops to Tennessee as part of the new Memphis Safe Task Force after federal authorities launched a law enforcement crackdown in Washington, D.C. Last week, DeWine announced Ohio National Guard members would remain in the District through November.

"Allowing the situation to worsen is a dereliction of our responsibility as lawmakers to protect the law-abiding public," Miller wrote. "We cannot allow violent repeat offenders, kept on the streets because city officials refuse to incarcerate them, to claim more innocent lives, such as that of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month."

Miller said Cleveland residents deserve the same federal and state support that other cities are receiving. He pointed to Trump's willingness to use Guard troops as proof that the strategy reduces crime.

"The people of Cleveland deserve to feel safe again. They deserve to live without fear. The people I represent should be able to go to a Guardians, Browns, or Cavs game without fearing for their lives. There is no higher duty of government than this," Miller wrote.