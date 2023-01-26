Rep. Max Miller to Newsmax: House GOP to 'Look Into' DirecTV

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Thursday that House Republicans will likely "look into" DirecTV over its decision to remove Newsmax from its network lineup.

Miller said on "Wake Up America" that he was "proud" to sign a letter to DirecTV about dropping Newsmax, adding that "We're putting them on notice, and now we're going to have to ramp up a bit from what we've seen, push some of our colleagues to move forward, and find that course of action."

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a "cost-cutting" measure — a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings, and all get paid hefty license fees.

Newsmax was seeking a small fee, as the nation's 4th highest-rated cable news channel.

When asked about what moves Republicans might make, Miller noted that House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., signed the letter as well, as did House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and said, "I know that those two individuals are going to look into this matter, and see what they can do to fix it, and have accountability."

Miller said, "That's what this Congress is going to be about; this Congress is going to be about accountability and fixing broken Washington. That's why we're here, that's why Republicans got the majority, and we're going to do so in a forceful manner."

