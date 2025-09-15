Maurene Comey Sues Over Federal Prosecuting Job

Maurene Comey, a federal prosecutor who worked on criminal cases involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, is contesting her July dismissal in a lawsuit that disputes President Donald Trump's assertion of broad presidential authority.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, states that Comey was given no reason for her termination. She argues that her dismissal can only be explained by either her family ties — she is the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey — or her political affiliations.

James Comey responded to her firing by saying, "Trump and the hacks who lead the Department of Justice are hammering at the dam day after day, trying to turn it into just another gold-leaf-covered Trump subsidiary."

Maurene Comey is one of several prosecutors and Justice Department employees who have been dismissed during Trump's second term, with "Article II of the Constitution" cited as the basis. While some have taken their cases to administrative judges, others have filed federal lawsuits.

Her lawsuit names the office of the president, the Justice Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and others as defendants, claiming her removal from the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York was unlawful.

"The politically motivated termination of Ms. Comey — ostensibly under 'Article II of the Constitution' — upends bedrock principles of our democracy and justice system," the lawsuit states. "Assistant United States attorneys like Ms. Comey must do their jobs without fearing or favoring any political party or perspective, guided solely by the law, the facts and the pursuit of justice."

A prosecutor for 10 years, she was terminated during a period when the White House faced criticism over its handling of records related to Epstein. Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was later convicted of sex trafficking a minor and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The complaint argues that the firing lacked cause, notice, or due process and was retaliatory, citing either "her father's protected speech, or because of her perceived political affiliation and beliefs, or both." It also contends that presidents lack authority to dismiss career prosecutors who are protected under civil service laws.

The lawsuit further notes that conservative commentator Laura Loomer had publicly called for Maurene Comey's removal and later claimed credit for a "pressure campaign" after her firing.

She is seeking reinstatement, back pay, and legal fees and asks the court to prevent the administration from taking further action against her without due process.