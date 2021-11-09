Matthew McConaughey Comes Out Against Vaccine Mandates

Actor Matthew McConaughey has made no official statement on his political future, much less what party he would consider running out of, but he did make some bold statements against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

''I couldn't mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids,'' McConaughey said, The Hill reported. ''I still want to find out more information.''

McConaughey denounced the political division of vaccines versus freedom, saying he is not anti-vaccine, but he is pro-choice.

''I'm vaccinated, my wife's vaccinated, I didn't do it because someone told me I had to: [I] chose to do it,'' McConaughey told The New York Times.

''Do I think that there's any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no.''

The divisiveness is having a crippling effect, according to the actor.

''We all got to get off that narrative: There's not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines,'' he continued.

McConaughey, 52, is not only against mandating the vaccine for children, but he is not vaccinating his own.

''Right now I'm not vaccinating mine, I'll tell you that,'' he said, noting he has ''quarantined harder'' than others, favors wearing masks and relied on a ''heavy amount'' of COVID-19 testing, according to the report.

''I'm in a position, though, where I can do that, and I understand that not everyone can do that,'' he said.