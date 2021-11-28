×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matthew mcconaughey | governor | texas

Matthew McConaughey: Won't Run for Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey: Won't Run for Texas Governor
Actor Matthew McConaughey. (Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 28 November 2021 09:13 PM

Actor Matthew McConaughey on Sunday announced that he would not be running for the governorship in Texas.

McConaughey took to Twitter in his announcement, sharing that "it's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder."

But "it is also a path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment."

According to the Texas Tribune, the famed Hollywood actor had not specified which party he would run under, be it Democrat, Republican, or Independent.

McConaughey's announcement comes just two weeks before the candidate filing deadline for the Texas primary.

Conversely, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is slated to run for a third term next year. So far, he has drawn at least three primary challengers, including Democrat Beto O'Rourke.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Actor Matthew McConaughey on Sunday announced that he would not be running for the governorship in Texas.
matthew mcconaughey, governor, texas
118
2021-13-28
Sunday, 28 November 2021 09:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved