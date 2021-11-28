Matthew McConaughey: Won't Run for Texas Governor

Actor Matthew McConaughey on Sunday announced that he would not be running for the governorship in Texas.

McConaughey took to Twitter in his announcement, sharing that "it's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder."

But "it is also a path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment."

According to the Texas Tribune, the famed Hollywood actor had not specified which party he would run under, be it Democrat, Republican, or Independent.

McConaughey's announcement comes just two weeks before the candidate filing deadline for the Texas primary.

Conversely, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is slated to run for a third term next year. So far, he has drawn at least three primary challengers, including Democrat Beto O'Rourke.