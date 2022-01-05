Gaetz, Greene to Hold Press Conference on Capitol Riot Anniversary

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced Wednesday that they will hold a press conference on Jan. 6, the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Gaetz’s office said in a statement that the two will hold ''a Republican response on the anniversary of the January 6th protests'' on Thursday in the afternoon, according to The Hill.

Former President Donald Trump had been scheduled to hold a press conference that day at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, but later announced that it was canceled. He also criticized the House select committee investigating the riot.

''In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media, I am canceling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona – It will be a big crowd!'' Trump wrote in a statement.

The Hill noted that attendance at Gaetz’s and Greene’s conference may be sparse due to it taking place on the same day as the funeral of former Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson.