Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Dems Trying to 'Rig' Election

Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) Chair Matt Schlapp excoriated the Democratic Party on Friday for its sudden and gratuitous interest in states' rights when it comes to banning Donald Trump, telling Newsmax the left "is doing everything they can to rig the system" come November.

Schlapp made the comments in studio on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," reacting to remarks the day before by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who said it was "up to the states" to ban Trump under the 14th Amendment.

"First of all, Democrats never argue for states' rights — ever. And for them to now argue on elections that somehow states have the ability to decide who the Republican Party wants to be their nominee is outrageous," Schlapp told Van Susteren.

"That is a coup. That is unconstitutional. That is upsetting every democratic norm. That is democracy dying in darkness. Use whatever metaphor you want. That is outrageous."

So far, Colorado and Maine have ruled to remove Trump from the primary ballot, though the U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will be taking up the matter next month.

"The Republican Party sets the rules for who will represent them. We have 250 years of this," Schlapp added. "And the only thing that can bar or bridge it, right, is this question in the 14th Amendment."

Pelosi said Thursday during an interview on CNN that it was a "good idea" for states "to make sure people know what is at risk" in the general election.

"This is like legalism, right? They're trying to find anything they can to stop Trump and use a fake constitutional argument. Just let people vote in this country!" Schlapp said. "That's why people are so upset, Greta. Because you have all of these people coming in over the border. You have liberals saying they don't want to use voter I.D.

"You can put this all together. It sure looks like the Democratic Party is doing everything they can to rig the system so Republicans can't have a fair election."

