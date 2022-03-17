Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Timeline for Ending Ukraine War 'Critically Important'

Nobody has presented a timeline that will demonstrate how Ukraine will regain control of its country, and that's "critically important" as more weapons head there, Rep. Matt Rosendale said on Newsmax Thursday.

"President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy gave a very impassioned and emotional speech," the Montana Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"He showed us a video and it's very troubling to see all the death and destruction that's taken place in Ukraine."

However, he said, "What we have not heard is that by providing these additional systems, how is it going to help the Ukrainian people regain control over their own country? I'm very concerned about prolonging the death and destruction that is taking place in Ukraine."

It's important to have more answers, said the congressman, because the United States missed its opportunity over the past 14 months to utilize full economic and energy sanctions on Russia.

"We missed that boat, so I think now we need to take a hard look at the NATO allies that we do have agreements and commitments with, and to make sure we reinforce those borders and boundaries," said Rosendale, "so that the Russian army doesn't continue to try and push forward to inflict the same type of problem on some of those countries."

President Joe Biden will be traveling to Brussels to meet with NATO, and Rosendale said he hopes negotiations will be held to end the war.

He also said the death and destruction in Ukraine is the "sole obligation and responsibility" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have to find the end to this conflict, and I'm just hoping that those discussions don't include us entering ourselves further into this conflict," said Rosendale. "What I do not want to see is our American troops coming in direct contact with Russian troops. That would be absolutely a disaster for the world."

Instead, he said, "Let's go ahead and focus our attention on showing that our strength is on the lines on the allies that we do have these commitments with our NATO allies and show that that is where the red line is."

There are also concerns that China could become involved in the hostilities, but Rosendale stressed that China wants to be the sole world power, not just one of the world's powers.

"We saw it just the other day when they started having the transactions with Saudi Arabia for the crude oil, and they have convinced them in order to do so that they're going to have to take the Chinese currency, the yuan," said Rosendale. "Once we start undermining the global confidence and the U.S. dollar being the reserve currency, we're going to have substantial and serious economic impacts across the globe."

