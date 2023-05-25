Rep. Gaetz Trolls DeSantis' Twitter Announcement

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., joined in on the roast of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his glitch-plagued presidential campaign launch on Twitter on Wednesday night.

DeSantis' 2024 presidential rollout was meant to be a unique event on Twitter Spaces with platform CEO Elon Musk. More than 20 minutes after the conversation was supposed to start, however, DeSantis was not able to speak, due to echoing audio that repeatedly crashed.

Musk said that the hundreds of thousands of listeners in the audio room overloaded Twitter's servers.

Attempts to restart the event reportedly overshadowed DeSantis' announcement, but once it got going, Gaetz was apparently unimpressed, tweeting "DeSedative," in a play on the governor's surname.

#DeSaster, "Failure to Launch" and "Crashed" were among the topics trending on Twitter in the United States during the exchange.

DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin tried to cast the situation in a positive light.

"There is so much enthusiasm for Gov. DeSantis' vision for our great American comeback that he literally busted up the internet," Griffin said. "Washington is next."