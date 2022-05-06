Rep. Gaetz to Newsmax: SCOTUS Draft More Than a Simple Leak

There is more going on than just a simple leak of information from the Supreme Court with the draft decision on Roe v. Wade being released this week, Rep. Matt Gaetz said on Newsmax Friday.

"I think what we're witnessing right now is not a leak or an instance of just, passive threats, but I think we're witnessing an operation because there was a movement coming together of independent thinkers and conservatives and libertarians following the era of mandates and economic demise," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

However, division over the issue of abortion "really risks the cohesion of the political movement that was going to carry Republicans," Gaetz said. "Both sides believe they're morally right."

Gaetz added that he's "100% pro-life" and has been championing the overturning of Roe v. Wade for decades, but he is concerned not only about the leaks but the threats against conservative justices.

"I think it's all married together, and I'm here to announce my support for the legislation for protection for these justices, so they're able to do their constitutional duty," he continued. "I would hope that Jerry Nadler in the House Judiciary Committee would put that legislation up for a mark up very quickly in the House to show a unified front against these people who are insurrectionists against the very law itself."

Gaetz also said he opposes the language that is being used by some in Congress after the leak, pointing out Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who was quoted in front of the Supreme Court saying that she was "madder than hell" at the prospect of losing Roe v. Wade.

"If Elizabeth Warren's language was used by someone who was just on the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6, they probably [would] be facing stiffer criminal penalties, and it's quite something to see her so angrily insist that she'd like to speak to the manager," said Gaetz. "But I do think that calls for visits to the homes of Supreme Court justices raised a different specter of a threat than a peaceful protest at The Ellipse or the Washington Mall or any other place."

But as long as people are protesting on Main Street, "as they're not breaking any other rules they're entitled to do so," said Gaetz. "But when you invite people to the homes of Supreme Court justices, folks who have families, who have other folks around, you are raising that the whole notion of a physical threat against those people and it's intimidation.

"It's not political intimidation. It's not jurisprudence being offered and a higher level. It is physical intimidation because they are angry that they're probably not gonna be able to kill babies at the same rate that they were previously."

Gaetz also discussed a letter he's signed with other GOP members of the House against the formation of the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board, and told Newsmax that he thinks such things are happening because "they're just trying to distract us."

"They have a very low view of our fellow Americans," said Gaetz. "They think that the American people require a government entity to decipher for us what is true and what is false."

Meanwhile, all that is known about board chief Nina Jankowicz is from her "bizarre TikTok videos," said Gaetz.

"We also know that she's peddled in disinformation by embracing the Steele dossier and that she was one of the people saying that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation," said Gaetz. "I would think Nina would want the opportunity to come before the House Judiciary Committee and share her vision on how she intends to define truth for the American people."

But the problem for Jankowicz and others on the left is, "we continue to be proven right," said Gaetz.

"Why shouldn't we be intellectual enough and honest enough and willing to present ideas? Debate them and discuss them. That's what Jim Jordan and my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee and I have invited Nina Jankowicz to do if she's got a case to make that Republicans never tell the truth, and only Democrats tell the truth."

