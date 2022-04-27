Gaetz, Greene to Campaign for Vance Ahead of Ohio's GOP Senate Primary

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will campaign with Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance in a last-minute push before voters head to the polls next week in the Republican primary, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

The planned joint appearances at a series of town halls with Vance, an author and venture capitalist, come some two weeks after former President Donald Trump endorsed him in the Ohio Republican Senate primary.

Vance faces six opponents in the May 3 primary, including former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, businessman Mike Gibbons and former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken.

"For too long, conservative voices have been silenced and weaponized by the mainstream media and liberal elites," Gaetz said in a statement. "J.D. Vance is the only candidate not afraid to stand up against the establishment and make the voices of every day, working class Ohioans heard in Washington. I look forward to joining J.D. in Ohio and helping to bring him to victory in this race."

Greene said in a statement that "J.D. is a true America First Patriot who puts people over politicians and believes in taking action rather than just talking a big game on television. I proudly announced my support for J.D. and campaigned with him at the start of the year and look forward to joining him on the trail once again as the only President Trump-endorsed candidate for the U.S. Senate in Ohio."

Mandel and Gibbons were considered the top candidates in the primary for most of the race, but a Fox News poll this week indicated that Trump's endorsement pushed Vance to the lead at 23%, with Mandel at 18% and Gibbons at 13%.

However, the race is still apparently fluid, as the largest number of primary voters, 25%, remains undecided. In addition, half of those currently backing a candidate say they could change their mind.