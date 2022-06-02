×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matt gaetz | house | judiciary | committee | gun laws

GOP Rep. Gaetz Supports Armed Voters at the Polls

Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks behind a podium with his arm outstretched.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 02 June 2022 10:32 PM

Voters should be permitted to carry a gun to their polling place to protect themselves against intimidation, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Thursday during a House Judiciary Committee markup session on new guns laws.

Gaetz referenced an amendment proposed by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., during the hearing.

"I sort of like Massie's legislation that maybe everyone who's a voter or on their way to vote ought to have the opportunity to carry a firearm to ensure that they're not subject to any intimidation," Gaetz said.

The Massie amendment was proposed — but failed 24-20 — during debate on a gun law that would raise the age to legally buy a semi-automatic firearm to 21 and one to ban "straw purchases," which are when a proxy buyer purchases a gun for someone who does not pass a background check, according to The Hill.

There are almost 12 states that ban guns at polling sites, including California and battleground states Arizona, Florida, and Georgia, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Five battleground states do not ban guns at the polls: Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin, according to The Hill.

The House Judiciary Committee moved a number of new gun bills to the House floor, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said they will be voted on next week.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Voters should be permitted to carry a gun to their polling place to protect themselves against intimidation, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Thursday during a House Judiciary Committee markup session on new guns laws.
matt gaetz, house, judiciary, committee, gun laws
215
2022-32-02
Thursday, 02 June 2022 10:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved