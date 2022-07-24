Gaetz Mocks Abortion Activists: 'Nobody Wants to Impregnate You'

Firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., blasted abortion activists in a rant sure to raise dander of his political opponents and has raised calls for canceling by liberal activists on Twitter.

"Have you watched these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies? The people are just disgusting," Gaetz said Saturday night during his speech to Turning Point Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. "Like, why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?

"Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb."

Gaetz called abortion activists overweight, unattractive, and very unlikely to need an abortion.

"These people are odious on the inside and out," he continued. "They're like 5-2, 350 pounds and they're like 'give me my abortions or I'll get up and march and protest' and I'm thinking: 'March? You look like you got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe v. Wade.'

"A few of them need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for like an hour a day, swing those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad."

Turning Point Action is a young conservatives group, and former President Donald Trump and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis also spoke at the summit.