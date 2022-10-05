×
Tags: matt cartwright | saudi arabia | elections | pennsylvania

Report: Democrat Lawmaker Accepted $57K in Saudi-Linked Donations

(Newsmax)

Wednesday, 05 October 2022 06:15 PM EDT

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., has reportedly obtained around $57,000 in campaign donations from Saudi Arabia-linked individuals during his time in Congress, Breitbart reported.

In the review published Wednesday, donation history and unearthed files showed the vulnerable incumbent received tens of thousands from both foreign lobbyists and those working directly for a Saudi-based company.

Among the donations were those associated with the groups King & Spalding, a firm officially registered to lobby on behalf of Saudi Arabia; ARAMCO, an oil giant owned by the Saudi royal family; and numerous political action committees that have been registered or currently are registered to work on behalf of the Middle Eastern country.

One donation totaling $1,500 was from Thomas Spulak, a man registered to lobby on behalf of the Saudi monarchy during the period they tried to can a bill sending $2.7 billion to families of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The news comes as Cartwright has attacked his Republican challenger, Jim Bognet, for allegedly lobbying for the Saudi Arabian government's immunity in lawsuits levied by the family of 9/11 victims.

"The Saudis hired Jim Bognet's D.C. lobbying firm, paying Bognet's firm over $1 million to prevent victims' families from suing the Saudis. Jim Bognet — if he stood up for them, why could you ever think he'd stand up for you?" a Cartwright campaign advertisement stated.

Pennsylvania's 8th district, which includes the Scranton hometown of President Joe Biden, is currently in a dead-heat tie between Cartwright and Bognet at 48% each, a Cygnal poll from last month revealed.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Wednesday, 05 October 2022 06:15 PM
