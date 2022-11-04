Pa. Governor Hopeful Mastriano to Newsmax: Boost From Amish

Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano tells Newsmax his campaign got an early — but unusual — boost from the state's Amish and Mennonite communities, even though they have a nearly 500-year history of not being politically active.

"They're being affected directly now, ever since the shutdown, these groups with the current governor, with their businesses shut down," Mastriano, a state senator, said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "They were being compelled and urged to get vaccinated, and they're all about their own individual freedom.

"They want to be left alone by the English [non-Amish], you know, by the outsiders."

Mastriano said that when he first announced his intent to run for the governor's seat, he and his wife, Rebecca, knew they had to raise a certain amount of money "and it was the Amish community that helped us get over the line to meet our initial goal."

Since then, he said he and his campaign have "met with thousands of them and that they see that everything is on the line and that if they want to be able to live their lives as they see fit, they need a governor, Mastriano."

Meanwhile, Mastriano said crime is a huge factor for voters in this election, particularly voters in the Philadelphia area, where inflation is the major issue in other parts of the state.

"We're going to become a law and order state on day one," he said, adding that his opponent, Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro, backs policies that have resulted in thousands of criminals being on the streets.

