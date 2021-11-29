Psaki Says Biden Followed CDC Mask Advice After Store Violation

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said that President Joe Biden follows all virus prevention recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, two days after being spotted in Nantucket, Massachusetts, ignoring local mask requirements, according to the New York Post.

Biden was pictured on Saturday with his mouth and nose exposed in Murray's Toggery Shop with a sign posted on the door reading ''FACE COVERING REQUIRED.''

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Psaki in a press briefing on Monday why Biden's face was uncovered despite the sign.

''The president is somebody who follows the recommendations and the advice of the CDC,'' Psaki said. ''I don't know what the circumstances were of that particular moment.''

''He was shopping in a store, and on the glass outside it said face covering required, and we could see him inside, and his face was uncovered,'' Doocy said.

''Well, again, Peter, our recommendation and advice continues to be for people to wear masks when they are required in establishments. I don't know what this establishment was. The president obviously follows the advice of his health and medical team,'' she responded.

''Is there concern that when the president says today, 'Please wear your mask indoors, in public settings, around other people' and he doesn't do that, that it's going to make it harder for people to follow him?'' Doocy asked.

''I think you see the American people — and all of you — see the president wearing a mask every time he comes out to an event when he's sitting in meetings, and certainly he will continue to model behavior he hopes the American people will follow,'' Psaki said. ''Not for his benefit, but to save their own lives and the lives of their friends and neighbors.''

The president does not wear a mask at most press conferences and bill signings. While taking questions from the media earlier on Monday, Biden said he did not need to wear a mask while ''speaking in the microphone.''