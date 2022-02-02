×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Mask Mandate Lawsuit

Dispute over Mask Mandates in Virginia to be Heard by Judge

Dispute over Mask Mandates in Virginia to be Heard by Judge

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 05:59 PM

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A judge was scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday over whether local school boards or Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin have the final say on whether students must wear masks at school.

Seven school boards from across the state filed a lawsuit last week in Arlington County seeking to block an executive order issued by Youngkin from taking effect.

On his first day in office last month, Youngkin issued an order that not only reversed a school mask mandate that has been imposed statewide, but also sought to overrule mandates issued by local school boards.

The school boards say Youngkin's action usurps local authority and unnecessarily upends procedures that allowed schools to safely navigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Mask Mandate Lawsuit
119
2022-59-02
Wednesday, 02 February 2022 05:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved