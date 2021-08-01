DC Mayor Bowser Violates Her Mask Mandate Hours After It Began

Just hours after imposing an indoors face mask mandate amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser was photographed violating her own mask mandate at a wedding reception.

Bowser was the wedding officiant at DC hotel called and went maskless along with hundreds to attendees, according to the Washington Examiner.

Security blockaded the Examiner when it attempted to ask the mayor why she was not obeying her new indoors mask mandate, according to the report.

Her mandate made it a legally required for the wedding attendees to wear masks indoors at the large gathering.

The mask mandate for everyone over 2 years old went into effect 5 a.m. ET on Saturday morning and Bowser was photographed just hours later violating her own order.

Her order does make a special dispensation for "federal government or legislative branch of the district government while those persons are on duty," but Bowser was not appearing in her official duties as mayor.

Bowser did not return Fox News requests for comment.

Social media also captured a maskless Bowser with comedian Dave Chappelle on Friday night, hours before the mask mandate was to begin, according to social media posts, which have since been taken down on Instagram.