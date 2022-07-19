Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen Wins Dem Primary

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., has won the Democrat primary Tuesday night, just two months after suffering a minor stroke.

Newsmax election results partner Decision Desk HQ called the race at 8:43 p.m. ET, just 43 minutes after the polls closed.

Van Hollen is seeking a second six-year term in the Senate, handily defeating Michelle Smith in the Democrat primary with over 80% support with 15% of the vote in.

Michelle Smith is a Freedom of Information Act policy analyst with the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Ten Republicans are seeking the GOP nomination, including Chris Chaffee, who ran unsuccessfully against Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., in 2014.

Van Hollen will be the heavy favorite in November's general election in the liberal state, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

It could take days, or even longer, to determine the winners in the most closely contested races. That is because Maryland law prohibits counties from opening mail ballots until the Thursday after election day.

The Maryland primary was delayed by three weeks because of lawsuits challenging the state's congressional and state legislative maps.

In other primary results already called by Decision Desk HQ on Tuesday night:

Chris Palombi won the GOP primary nomination in the 5th District, and he will face powerful Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., in November's general election.

Neil Parrott won the GOP House primary in the 6th District, and he will face incumbent Rep. David Trone, D-Md., in the November general election.

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., won his primary unopposed in the 1st District, and he will face Heather Mizeur, the Democrat primary winner, in the November general election.

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Md., won the primary in the 2nd District.

Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., won the primary in the 3rd District.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., won the primary in the 7th District.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., one of the members of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, won his primary in the 8th District.

Former President Donald Trump, who has a 136-10 record among his 2022 midterm primary endorsements coming into the night, has only endorsed one candidate in the main Maryland races, Dan Cox for governor.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.