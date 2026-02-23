Maryland Sues to Block ICE Detention Facility

Maryland has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the federal government's plan to convert a warehouse into an immigration detention facility.

Attorney General Anthony Brown announced the suit against the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, arguing the project moved forward without required environmental review, state consultation, or public input.

Brown, a Democrat, said the Trump administration "purchased this facility while keeping the State and the public in the dark."

According to the complaint, ICE purchased a 54-acre warehouse outside Williamsport on Jan. 16 for $102.4 million.

The property includes more than 825,000 square feet of warehouse space and was developed between 2021 and 2023 for commercial use.

Federal administrators have indicated the site would be converted into a detention center capable of housing up to 1,500 people.

Williamsport has a population of just over 2,000 residents. The town is located about 65 miles northwest of Baltimore.

Brown said federal law, including the National Environmental Policy Act, requires agencies to conduct environmental reviews and provide opportunities for public comment before undertaking major federal actions that significantly affect the environment.

The lawsuit alleges DHS and ICE violated NEPA by purchasing the property and advancing plans for conversion without completing those steps.

It also alleges violations of the Administrative Procedure Act, arguing the agencies failed to provide a reasoned explanation for their decision and did not consider alternatives.

Brown said the facility's location near state waterways and ecologically significant areas raises environmental concerns.

He also cited the existing sewer infrastructure, which was designed for warehouse use and includes limited restroom facilities, as part of the state's concerns about conversion to a residential detention site.

Democrat Gov. Wes Moore said federal agencies must follow the same legal requirements as other entities when projects affect local communities.

He said the state is seeking to ensure that required environmental and public review processes are completed before further development proceeds.

The complaint states the Williamsport purchase is part of a federal effort to expand detention capacity nationwide.

The lawsuit asks the court to halt further development of the facility until the required environmental review and related procedures are carried out.