Rep. Mary Miller to Newsmax: Dems 'Betrayed' Americans During Hard Times

The House select committee hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, unrest at the Capitol have struggled to hold the American public's attention, from the perspective of Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill.

That might have something to do with the United States being weighed down by 40-year inflation highs, product shortages on grocery store shelves, immigration chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border, and surging food and gas prices at every turn, she said.

"It's outrageous that this is how the Democrats are using their time, and our money," Miller told Newsmax on Thursday, in reference to the Jan. 6 panel (seven Democrats, two Republicans), while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"The American people want to move on. They want real solutions to real problems."

Congresswoman Miller then shared how her constituents in Illinois' predominantly rural 15th District don't care about the events from 17 months ago at the Capitol.

"They're trying to survive, put gas in their tanks," says Miller, while adding the American people feel "betrayed" by Democrats and "RINO" Republicans — a derisive moniker for Republicans In Name Only.

"[The Democrats'] tactic is to deceive and deflect from their bad policies, and these policies are causing pain to regular Americans," says Miller, who's up for reelection in her district this year (June 28 primary).

However, according to Miller, there's some upside to this Democrat-controlled era of "America Last" policies wreaking havoc in the country, under the direction of President Joe Biden: It will lead to a major electoral shake-up during the November midterm elections.

"Our policies, Republican policies, are the best for America," says Miller, who believes the GOP will take back the House chamber in November.

"We want [former] President Trump back [in 2024]. We want people who will advocate for putting America first."

