GOP Rep. Mary Miller Endorses Trump for President in 2024

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., has joined the earliest House GOP endorsers of former President Donald Trump to be elected president in 2024.

"Under President Trump, we had border security, energy independence, and a booming economy," Miller wrote in a Truth Social post Tuesday night, just after Trump officially declared his 2024 presidential campaign. "President Trump kept his campaign promise to defend life and deliver a pro-life majority on the Supreme Court.

"After two years of Joe Biden, America is suffering from an invasion of crime and fentanyl across our open southern border, while energy and groceries have become unaffordable because of record inflation and the communist 'Green Bad Deal.'"

Miller was a runaway winner in Illinois' 15th Congressional District, earning almost 71% support after having Trump's endorsement.

Trump has also already received endorsements from Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. Trump endorsed hundreds of midterms candidates who he now will call on to return the favor sooner than later as he gets ahead of what could become a growing 2024 GOP presidential primary field.