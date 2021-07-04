Sen. Roger Marshall: China 'Wants To Own The World'

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., on Sunday warned China “wants to own the world,” and has to be held in check.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Marshall said part of the accountability will be to make sure there is "public shaming" for their coronavirus role.

“China wants to own the world — that is their goal right now,” he said.

“They steal $500 billion of intellectual property from us every year, 90% of the counterfeits and fentanyl that come into our country [are] made in China,” Marshall charged.

“We have to hold them accountable,” he asserted. “It's going to be painful. It's going to be painful for this country and the world to say ‘we can't do business with you when you lie, cheat and steal from Americans'.”

“So we'll have to have some tough love when it comes to dealing with China, focus on bringing the supply chains back to the United States,” Marshal said. “We have to start by doing that yesterday.”

Marshall lamented the “coverup” China mounted regarding the origins of the coronavirus.

“We know that the Wuhan [laboratory] was starting to cover up this particular incident as well in October 2019, thousands of soldiers from hundreds of countries gathered in Wuhan, China for a military Olympics. Several weeks later, many of them developed symptoms.," he pointed out.

Marshall added that since at least from October 2019, China was “covering this up.”

“And what I want to know as a senator is why didn't the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] check into this? Why didn't the [Department of Health and Human Services] check into this? Why wasn't intelligence working on this? Were they part of the coverup? Do they have some guilt in the situation as well?” he asked.

Marshall insisted China be held accountable.

“We can sanction them. We can seize their assets,” he said. “What they need is public shaming…not just the United States but we need other countries to shame them as well. We need to bring manufacturing back to the United States, do all those things to publicly battle them.”

“They should be ashamed that they invented the bioterrorism weapon. They should be ashamed they leaked it from the lab. They should be ashamed that they covered it up. They should be ashamed they can't even make the vaccine right now. So this public shaming has to come to fruition,” he added.

