Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Terrorist 'Ideology' Now 'in Charge of Afghanistan'

After 9/11, the U.S. and NATO allies sought to dismantle terrorist ideology, not any one country, but now President Joe Biden has permitted that ideology to now take control of Afghanistan again, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., lamented Sunday.

"When we started the War on Terror 20 years ago, and it was dubbed the War of Terror, that we did that because we were fighting an ideology, not a nation state – and now, because of Joe Biden's bad decisions, what we have is an ideology that is now running a country and they're in charge of Afghanistan," Blackburn told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "They have indeed renamed it to the Islamic Emirate."

Afghanistan was targeted at the start of what would become the longest continuously running war in American history because it harbored terrorists and provided training grounds for al-Qaida, which staged the attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001.

With the Taliban swiftly taking control of the country, 20 years after being removed from power, due to Biden's unconditional withdrawal before Aug. 31, the "safe haven for terrorists" is reopen for business – and it will not matter what U.S.-hating group is emboldened now, Blackburn warned host John Catsimatidis.

"It makes a safe haven for terrorists, whether it's Hamas, Hezbollah, or ISIS-K, or whether it is al-Qaida, you're going to see these grounds find a place that they go and work to cook up their bad deeds and find a way to make their plans to carry them out," Blackburn continued.

"It makes our world less safe."

The "open-border policy" is just as egregious, Blackburn added, because it leaves the U.S. vulnerable to unchecked evil doers.

"This is a humanitarian crisis, a health crisis, an environmental crisis, and, of course, a national security crisis," she warned.

"People are very concerned that there may be people who do not wish us well and who seek to do us harm that are coming into the country."