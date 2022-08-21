Sen. Blackburn: FBI Mar-A-Lago Raid Has Americans Worrying 'They Can Do it to Me'

Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn on Sunday said the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home leaves ordinary citizens wondering if “they can do it to me.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Blackburn lamented “we still do not know exactly what they are up to.”

“We know that it is broad and has been far-reaching going for documents anywhere between 2017-2021,” she said of the affidavit for the raid. “It wasn't a focused raid, if you will. What we do the know is that the Tennesseans I'm talking to say if they can do this to President Trump, they can do it to me.”

According to Blackburn, “a certain cabal” within the FBI has become “politicized.”

“People want justice to be blind, to be equal, to be fair,” she said. “And they're frustrated with what they see happening [with the] prosecutors of the Department of Justice and the FBI.”

When asked why Republicans can’t take a stand and say “until you acknowledge what is going on at the border, we're not agreeing on anything?,” Blackburn ticked off the failure of the Chips Act and border security.

“You look at that Chips Act, it was supposed to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.,” she said. “But that language allows our technology to be exported and for imports to come if from China. So the Chinese Communist Party wins again because this administration doesn't take it seriously”

She added that "2 million people coming across, you see the terrorists that we have already apprehended this year, over 56 terrorists. And then the 1 million got-aways.”

“Off of this, it's getting to our streets, the drugs, the fentanyl, the havoc this is wreaking on families, on communities,” she continued. “Law enforcement is saying something has to be done to secure that border. The cartels are setting up shop in these sanctuary cities, and they are pushing the drugs out into your community. It's why every state's a border state, every town is a border town until we secure that border.”

