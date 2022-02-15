Sen. Blackburn Drops Govt-Funding Hold Over Crack-Pipe Funding Flap

After receiving a Health and Human Services vow to not use taxpayer funds to distribute crack pipes, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., has dropped her plans to delay Senate action on funding the government.

"Sen. Blackburn lifted her hold after she received an answer in writing from the HHS Secretary committing that no taxpayer funding will be used to fund crack pipes," a Blackburn spokesperson wrote in a statement, according to reports.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote Tuesday to Blackburn, vowing "no federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits," The Wall Street Journal reported.

While the Biden administration is now denying the intention of funding crack pipes in safe smoking kits, Blackburn told the Journal the denial is merely a reaction to having been called out.

"What we do know from the letter is they realize we are watching and that they will not be putting any money into this drug paraphernalia," she told the Journal of the Becerra letter Tuesday. "They had to put something in writing and now we know where they are currently."

The continuing resolution (C.R.) for funding the government expires Friday and Blackburn had vowed a hold on a bill to extend funding until March 11.

"It would be absolutely absurd to send government-funded drug paraphernalia to underserved communities," Blackburn wrote in a statement. "U.S. taxpayer dollars should not be used to fund vending machines for crack pipes. If this is President [Joe] Biden's plan to address drug abuse, our nation is in serious trouble.

"Today's claims by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary Becerra mean nothing given that the HHS-approved FY 2022 Harm Reduction Program Grant specifically allows for government-funded smoking kits. We will not allow this administration to continue lying to the American people."

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., has moved to force a short-term funding bill as soon as Thursday before Friday's expiration. The House has passed a bill last week on extending the C.R.

Republican votes are needed in the Senate to overcome procedural hurdles to pass the C.R. before Friday night's deadline. Republicans are seeking other amendments to speed up the process, including a vote on Biden's vaccine mandates and a balanced budget amendment proposed by Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., according to The Hill.