Blackburn: Trump Is the 'Peace President'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Monday lauded President Donald Trump as the "peace president" following the release of 20 living Israeli hostages by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war.

"Once again, he defied every expectation by delivering a breakthrough for peace in the Middle East," Blackburn said in a statement.

"The release of the remaining 20 Israeli hostages who have endured unimaginable terror is a blessing for the world and a profound relief to their families," she added.

"This was only accomplished because of the tireless and fearless work of President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and Envoy Witkoff. Today marks the beginning of a new era of hope for lasting peace in the Middle East. May God continue to bless America and guide us forward with wisdom and courage."

Hamas said Monday it will hand over the bodies of four of 28 deceased captives, though it was not immediately clear when the rest would be released. Israel said it freed more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Trump flew to the region and addressed the Knesset, Israeli's parliament. He later went to Egypt for a summit to discuss the U.S.-proposed deal and postwar plans with other leaders.

Speaking ahead of Trump's address in the Knesset, Netanyahu pledged he was "committed to this peace" and noted that on the Jewish calendar "today ... marks the end of two years of war."

While major questions remain about the future of Hamas and Gaza, the exchange of hostages and prisoners raised hopes for ending the deadliest war between Israel and the militant group. The ceasefire deal calls for a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, parts of which are experiencing famine.

The war began when Hamas-led terrorists attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages.

The war has destroyed large swaths of Gaza and displaced about 90% of its some 2 million residents. It has also triggered other conflicts in the region, sparked worldwide protests and led to allegations of genocide that Israel denies.

