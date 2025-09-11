WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Blackburn: Fire Secret Service Agent for 'Karma' Post

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 10:29 PM EDT

After a report revealed a Secret Service employee blamed "karma" for the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., demanded the agent be fired and blasted the agency.

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was fatally shot at an event at a Utah college.

In a letter to Secret Service Director Sean M. Curran, Blackburn demanded immediate action against the Secret Service agent, Anthony Pough.

According to RealClearPolitics, Pough posted on Facebook: "If you are Mourning this guy .. delete me. He spewed hate and racism on his show.

"Especially when we should be mourning the innocent children killed in Colorado," Pough continued. "At the end of the day, you answer to GOD and speak things into existence. You can only circumvent karma, she doesnt leave."

In her letter to Curran, Blackburn wrote: "Put simply, your employee celebrated and attempted to justify a political assassination. This conduct is inexcusable, and I urge you in the strongest possible terms to immediately terminate his employment."

Blackburn also accused the agency of systemic breakdowns.

"Under the failed leadership of Director Kimberly Cheatle, a massive operational failure within the Secret Service nearly led to President [Donald] Trump's assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania. Just two months later, there was a second attempt on President Trump's life.

"Even more concerning, it took two assassination attempts before the Secret Service finally elevated President Trump's security detail to that of a sitting president," she wrote.

Blackburn said the latest revelations prove the agency remains riddled with "bad actors" and in "desperate need of reform." She argued that accountability was long overdue, urging Curran to ensure the agent in question "never steps foot in Secret Service headquarters ever again."

"The Secret Service must immediately terminate the employee who suggested Charlie Kirk deserved to be assassinated," she said.

The Secret Service has yet to issue a public response, but the New York Post reported that the agency placed Pough on leave.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Thursday, 11 September 2025 10:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

