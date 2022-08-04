Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Brittney Griner Sentence a 'Tremendous Concern'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax's "American Agenda" on Thursday that she supports bringing WNBA star Brittney Griner "home" to the United States, along with others being "held by different regimes."

When asked about Griner's sentence to nine years in Russian prison for drug possession this week, Blackburn said, "I am concerned about everybody, every American who ends up being held as a hostage by some rogue or authoritarian regime."

She continued, "This is a tremendous concern to me, and we all support making every effort to bring home each of these individuals that are held by different regimes and different countries around the globe. Now sometimes the negotiations are successful. At other times, they are not. But we support bringing these Americans home and we oppose and condemn the taking of American citizens as hostages."

When asked if that would include a prisoner exchange, Blackburn said that's up to the State Department, not Congress.

