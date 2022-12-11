Blackburn Calls Sinema's Shift to Independent a 'Smart Move'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's decision to leave the Democrat Party and become an independent was a "smart move" as she has a reelection bid coming up, Sen. Marsha Blackburn commented Sunday.

"She has not said where she's going to caucus, but this is a smart move," the Tennessee Republican said on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures" about Sinema, who represents Arizona, where immigration is a major issue.

"Hispanics are voting more in line with the Republican Party and women are less partisan and more independent as they make their choices."

Meanwhile, lawmakers are once again talking about a year-end spending bill, with conversations centering around a longer-term continuing resolution that would include funding for the National Defense Authorization Act and Ukraine.

"There is also some scuttlebutt" that Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is saying that he plans to file an omnibus spending bill that would be about $25 billion above what President Joe Biden had sought, said Blackburn.

"We will see where this is going to end up but I have a feeling it could be a longer-term CR," she added.

In other matters, Blackburn, the lead GOP sponsor on the Open App Markets Act, a measure that would block major app store providers from giving their apps preferential treatment and from requiring developers to provide their payment processing systems, said Sunday that the bipartisan measure would "remove Apple and Google as the gatekeeper on the App Store."

This, she said, would allow people to work directly with innovators and developers to get apps online.

"This is something innovators in Tennessee have told me repeatedly they wanted to see happen," said Blackburn. "It would also remove Apple and Google as the mandatory pay system [and] would eliminate Apple and Google taking a third of the profits of these app developers."

The tech companies are fighting the plan, also sponsored by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., because the apps have been a "big revenue stream for them," the senator said.

"When you look at companies like Apple, they have considered themselves citizens of the world, so when they're in China, they kowtow to the Chinese Communist Party," she said. "Our open app market bill has received tremendous support from people that are in the human rights organizations."