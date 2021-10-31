Mark Meadows: Youngkin, GOP 'Energy' in Virginia 'Is Undeniable'

Fighting "for parents," like Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin is, will ultimately flip Virginia from blue to red, according to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

"The energy is undeniable in Virginia," Meadows, a former House GOP representative from North Carolina who now calls Virginia home, told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat running for governor there, made the wrong decision to fight with parents, instead of fighting for parents, when it comes to their education in school.

"And that is resonating not just with Republican voters, but with unaffiliated voters, and concerned voters on the Democrat side, if they've got kids in school."

It also helps Republicans that President Joe Biden has been "clumsy at best" and committing "dereliction" of duty at worst with his "bury your head in the sand approach" to governing, Meadow told host John Catsimatidis.

"The energy is undeniable and quite frankly, the message is very clear when it comes to Virginia politics," Meadows, whose book "The Chief's Chief" is set to be released Dec. 1, but can be pre-ordered now.

The Virginia schools issue is more than just a media hot-button issue, it might be changing the face of politics nationally, and at least in Virginia.

"What you're finding is that one issue has really mobilized so many people in Virginia," Meadows said. "I think what we will see at the end of voting next week is we'll have a Republican governor in the state of Virginia.

"And, almost equally as important, will see the House of Delegates, which is actually up and not being talked about that much, the House of Delegates flip from blue to red, picking up anywhere from seven to nine seats in the House of Delegates."