Sen. Warner: Ending Shutdown Needs Trump's 'Active Intervention'

President Donald Trump needs to be actively involved in order for the government shutdown to end, Sen. Mark Warner told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

The Virginia Democrat said that Americans are "very angry at this president." He added, "We knew this wasn't going to end unless Donald Trump was back in the country. He's now back in the country. He's got to go ahead and put America first and sit down with us, deal with the healthcare shortage, ... [and] get this resolved this week, and let's get everybody back to work."

Warner emphasized that a deal is "going to require Trump in the room. It's why the bipartisan conversations so far, I don't think we'll ever get to yes, because, unfortunately, my Republican colleagues can't move on anything without a Trump sign-off."

He reiterated that ending the shutdown is "going to require the active intervention of the president."

The senator stressed that Trump "has spent enough time going out there now trying to audition for a Nobel Prize, running around the world. Come back and put America first. Sit down and let's get this resolved."

Warner added that "the president of the United States has said when he was not president that it's the responsibility of a president to end shutdowns. He has paid no attention to the shutdown."