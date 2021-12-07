Mark Meadows Will Stop Cooperating With House Jan. 6 Panel: Attorney

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows no longer will cooperate with the House select committee investigating events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, his attorney said Tuesday.

Attorney George Terwilliger told Fox News that Meadows could not come to terms with lawmakers on an arrangement.

"We have made efforts over many weeks to reach an accommodation with the committee," Terwilliger told Fox News.

Meadows failed to appear before Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan panel last month. However, Terwilliger last week said the parties had reached an understanding on how to exchange information.

CNN reported that both parties were open to engaging on certain topics but that an agreement could be short-lived if the sides don't agree on not discussing privileged information.

The select committee comprised of Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans believe Meadows could offer insight into former President Donald Trump's role in efforts to stop the Electoral College results certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

Fox News reported that Terwilliger said committee members this past weekend demonstrated that they planned to look into privileged subject matters.

Meadows’ attorney pointed to the committee having issued at least one subpoena to third parties for his client’s cell phone records, which Meadows intended to turn over voluntarily after screening them for privileged material.

Terwilliger also cited a recent comment from the committee chairmain, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

"The chairman of the committee … publicly said that another witness’ claiming of the Fifth Amendment would be tantamount to an admission of guilt," Terwilliger told Fox News, adding that this called into question "exactly what is going on with this committee."

Meadows last week told a Mobile, Alabama, radio station that his unprivileged testimony to the committee members probably would be ''very disappointing to them.''

''We've been working on an accommodation for a long time,'' Meadows told FM Talk 106.5, Breitbart reported. ''What I told [the committee] is if I can share with the committee non-privileged information that doesn't waive the executive privilege that Donald Trump has put forth — it is not my privilege to waive, and I'm not going to be the first chief of staff to do that.

''It will be very disappointing to them, and that is really what I will be focusing on. So, we will see. These are complex legal matters, and our attorneys have been dealing with their attorneys for several weeks now. Hopefully, something will come of it.''