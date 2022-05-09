Eighteen-Member Press Coalition Sues to See Sealed Docs in Meadows Lawsuit

A group of 18 news organizations is suing to unseal court filings in Mark Meadows' lawsuit against the House Jan. 6 Select Committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The court filing Monday by the outlets wants sealed documents to be released publicly, including a May 2 court order.

''These filings (together, the 'Sealed Records') are all subject to the First Amendment and common law rights of access,'' the news outlets wrote in the filing. ''The public docket provides no explanation as to why, despite the strong presumption of transparency in this circuit, these judicial records are not available to the public.

''The court should therefore permit the press coalition to intervene and grant its motion for access to the sealed records.''

The news organizations joining the lawsuit include ABC News, CNN, CBS News, The Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, National Public Radio, The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today and The Associated Press.

The former White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump has given the Jan. 6 Select Committee documents in their look into Republicans and Trump-connected officials, but he continues to challenge the committee's authority and has thus far not submitted to the subpoena for his testimony before the committee.

The press coalition argues the House Jan. 6 Select Committee seeks to make its investigation available to the public, so Meadows' sealed documents should be brought to the public, too.

''The House Select Committee is making an effort to establish a public reckoning of that event,'' the filing read. ''This court should likewise conduct its work on this historic matter in full public view.''