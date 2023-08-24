Meadows Surrenders in Atlanta on Election Charges

Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows surrendered in Atlanta on Thursday on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

And there's plenty of movement already surrounding Meadows expected appearance in federal court Monday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis subpoenaed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday to appear as a witness in a hearing for the one-time chief of staff, according to court filings.

The hearing is expected to center on Meadows' request to have his case changed from state court to federal court.

Meadows is facing two counts handed down by Willis' grand jury, racketeering and solicitation of an official to violate their oath of office.

Meadows' attorneys argued in a filing 10 days ago that he had nothing to do with Trump's directive to Raffensperger "to find 11,870 votes," other than to facilitate the call itself. Meadows, however, was on the call from Trump to Raffensperger.

Meadows' attorneys are also set to argue that his role was in a federal capacity, which supersedes state law. Willis is expected to counter that by arguing trying to allegedly subvert elections results was political activity and fell outside of those duties, per the charging documents.

Willis has also subpoenaed Frances Watson, the chief investigator in Raffensperger's office for the 2020 election who also was called by Trump to allegedly change Georgia results.

Willis has already subpoenaed two Trump attorneys, Kurt Hilbert and Alex Kaufman, to also appear at Monday's hearing.