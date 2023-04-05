Mark Levin: We 'Need to Stand Behind' Trump

Conservative talk radio host Mark Levin said Tuesday that the American people “need to stand behind” former President Donald Trump as he faces a 34-felony count indictment for allegedly falsifying business records in Manhattan.

Levin told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Trump is a man who’s "committed to fighting these abuses, who's committed to fighting these Marxists, who's committed to fighting the tyranny.”

"He talks about securing the border,” he said, according to CNS News. “They don't want to secure the border. He talks about sound money. They don't want sound money. He talks about building up the military. They want a woke military. He backs the cops. They hate the cops.”

"Look what he did to our economy!” he continued. “Look what he did with energy independence. He was supposed to be Barack Obama's third term with Hillary Clinton, and he stopped them. And this is payback. And they're not going to give up.”

The constitutional lawyer also said that Trump is being targeted because he can withstand more than most in the GOP.

"We, the American people, need to stand behind this guy,” Levin said. “There's not another Republican that I can think of who can fight back and fight back this way.

"I like others, I really do. I think some of them would be great presidents, but at this time, at this moment, with these American Marxist movements taking over, with [billionaire philanthropist George] Soros funding these prosecutors [and] crime up the wazzu, he's the guy — and they know it!"

Levin said that the Manhattan grand jury’s indictment of Trump is equivalent to the Democratic Party “trying to choose the Republican nominee” for president.

"The Democrat Party is trying to destroy the Republican Party, and they are going to succeed if this works,” he said. "The Democrat Party has been hijacked by Marxist radicals. That's what this guy [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg] is in Manhattan, that's what they are in Atlanta.

"That's what all these fools are. And that's what's going on in our country right now.”

Noting that there’s “nothing” in the indictment, Levin also asked, “What underlying crime did Donald Trump commit?"

"He didn't commit any underlying crime, and he wasn't charged with any underlying crime,” he said. “He wasn't charged with federal election violations, even though that's not the jurisdiction of the DA. There's nothing here.

"You would have thought this man took money from the communist Chinese!” he continued. “You would have thought his son took money from the communist Chinese.”