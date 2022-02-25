Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Urges Biden to Release Oil From Reserves

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., insisted in a letter on Friday that President Joe Biden release oil from the national stockpile amid a stark increase in the price of oil following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"As Russia continues its unprovoked attack on Ukraine, the average price of crude oil could remain above $100 per barrel and push the price of regular unleaded even higher than it is now," Kelly wrote in the letter.

"Hardworking families cannot continue to bear the economic hardship of high gas prices while paying for more expensive groceries and medicine. Even before the crisis in Ukraine, Arizona families struggled with costs at the pump," he added.

Biden indicated his openness to the plan during a press briefing on Thursday. He also said he was coordinating with other nations on their reserves, according to Reuters.

"We are actively working with countries around the world to elevate collective release from the strategic petroleum reserves of major energy-consuming companies, and the United States will release additional barrels of oil as conditions warrant," Biden said.

Kelly's letter further suggested the president support the Gas Prices Relief Act, which would suspend the $0.18 per gallon federal gas tax for the remainder of 2022.

"As Americans, our resolve to protect freedom and uphold the rule of law guarantees that the United States will remain committed to the Ukrainian people and our NATO allies. [Russian] President Putin is counting on surging energy prices to pressure the United States and the international community," Kelly wrote.