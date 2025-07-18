WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Mark Green's Retirement Letter Read on House Floor

By    |   Friday, 18 July 2025 10:49 AM EDT

A letter from Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., formalizing his resignation from Congress, was read on the House floor early Friday.

According to the House website and the House Press Gallery X account, Green's retirement becomes effective as of 11:59 p.m. on July 20.

Punchbowl News reported last month that Green informed GOP leadership, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., that he intended to leave Congress early.

The outlet reported that the Tennessee Republican planned to resign after the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Green reportedly told his Republican colleagues that he has a job waiting for him after he leaves Washington, D.C.

First elected to Congress in 2018, Green announced in February 2024 that he would not seek another term. He changed his mind after Trump and House Republicans pressed him to reconsider and easily sailed to reelection last November.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

