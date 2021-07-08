Rep. Mark Green Calls on Air Force to Fire Professor Over Critical Race Theory

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., on Thursday demanded that acting Air Force Secretary John Roth fire an Air Force Academy professor who wrote an opinion piece defending the teaching of critical race theory.

Lynne Chandler Garcia, an associate professor of political science at the Air Force Academy, wrote in the article that she teaches critical race theory to cadets, saying it’s "vital" the the country’s future military officers understand how racism has shaped the history of the United States.

"Cadets, like all military members, take an oath to defend the Constitution with their lives — so it is crucial they have a sensitive understanding of that Constitution," Garcia wrote.

Green claimed in a letter to Roth on Thursday that "Professor García’s comments on Critical Race Theory are utterly unacceptable and incompatible with the mission of our United States Military Service Academies. Disparaging the United States as a racist country should disqualify anyone from teaching at one of our country’s most prestigious institutions."

He went on to say that "Teaching our next generation that our country is fundamentally racist is not only propagandizing lies about our great nation, it will also undoubtedly leave an impact on our nation’s Armed Forces and national security. If we want servicemembers who are proud to defend this country, we must not denigrate the very principles upon which it was founded. Making them ashamed of their country will only decrease morale, retention, and unit cohesion."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told legislators in June that critical race theory was not taught by the military. A spokesperson told Politico on Thursday that "There is no contradiction here. The Secretary’s comments stand. That a professor at an academic institution such as the Air Force Academy teaches a given theory as part of an elective course does not in the slightest way signify some larger effort by the Department to teach, espouse or embrace said theory."

The spokesperson, John Kirby, added that "We expect our professors to challenge the minds of future leaders, and we respect their academic independence."