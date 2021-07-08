×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mark green | air force | critical race theory

Rep. Mark Green Calls on Air Force to Fire Professor Over Critical Race Theory

mark green speaks at hearing
Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill May 19, 2021, in Washington D.C. (Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 08 July 2021 02:54 PM

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., on Thursday demanded that acting Air Force Secretary John Roth fire an Air Force Academy professor who wrote an opinion piece defending the teaching of critical race theory.

Lynne Chandler Garcia, an associate professor of political science at the Air Force Academy, wrote in the article that she teaches critical race theory to cadets, saying it’s "vital" the the country’s future military officers understand how racism has shaped the history of the United States.

"Cadets, like all military members, take an oath to defend the Constitution with their lives — so it is crucial they have a sensitive understanding of that Constitution," Garcia wrote.

Green claimed in a letter to Roth on Thursday that "Professor García’s comments on Critical Race Theory are utterly unacceptable and incompatible with the mission of our United States Military Service Academies. Disparaging the United States as a racist country should disqualify anyone from teaching at one of our country’s most prestigious institutions."

He went on to say that "Teaching our next generation that our country is fundamentally racist is not only propagandizing lies about our great nation, it will also undoubtedly leave an impact on our nation’s Armed Forces and national security. If we want servicemembers who are proud to defend this country, we must not denigrate the very principles upon which it was founded. Making them ashamed of their country will only decrease morale, retention, and unit cohesion."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told legislators in June that critical race theory was not taught by the military. A spokesperson told Politico on Thursday that "There is no contradiction here. The Secretary’s comments stand. That a professor at an academic institution such as the Air Force Academy teaches a given theory as part of an elective course does not in the slightest way signify some larger effort by the Department to teach, espouse or embrace said theory."

The spokesperson, John Kirby, added that "We expect our professors to challenge the minds of future leaders, and we respect their academic independence."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., on Thursday demanded that acting Air Force Secretary John Roth fire an Air Force Academy professor who wrote an opinion piece defending the teaching of critical race theory...
mark green, air force, critical race theory
338
2021-54-08
Thursday, 08 July 2021 02:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved