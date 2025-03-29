Mark Cuban: Musk Likely Forgot About '5 Things' DOGE Emails

Mark Cuban says Elon Musk's efforts at slashing government through the Department of Government Efficiency is "ready, fire, aim" and that he's probably forgotten about the productivity emails he sent to federal workers last month, Business Insider reported.

"Whatever happened to the '5 things' DoGe emails? Talked to someone really smart who just left gov, who said all the emails bounced back as inbox full," Cuban posted on Bluesky Wednesday.

"Already forgotten. Typical. Ready Fire Aim," he added.

Cuban earlier this week made similar comments to the Hill.

"Ready, fire, aim is no way to govern, particularly when the you know what ... rolls downhill onto the small- to medium-sized communities and cities where, all of a sudden, who knows how many people are losing jobs, who knows how many companies have to close because their grants have been cut, and who knows the impact on that community in terms of services they're going to be able to offer, raising taxes, etc.," he said.

"And so I don't think that they've fully done the analytics on all this to understand the impact. And if that is too big a problem in too many locations, then you could see an impact on the overall economy. That's my biggest fear."