Nevada GOP Rep. Amodei Won't Run Again This Year

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., chair of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee, said Friday he will not seek reelection in 2026, adding to a growing list of departures as lawmakers race to resolve a high-stakes funding fight over immigration enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.

In a statement, Amodei, 67, said he will serve out his current term, which ends in January 2027.

"Serving the people of Nevada has been the honor of my lifetime," Amodei wrote. "Nobody is prouder of our Nevada Congressional District than me. Thank you for the honor. Every achievement worth doing began with listening to Nevadans and fighting for our values."

He continued: "I came to Congress to solve problems and to make sure our State and Nation have strong voice in the federal policy and oversight processes. I look forward to finishing my term. After 15 years of service, I believe it is the right time for Nevada and myself to pass the torch."

Amodei, first elected in 2011 in a special election, represents Nevada's 2nd Congressional District, a vast, mostly rural area anchored by Reno and Carson City that has leaned Republican in recent cycles.

He is Nevada's only Republican in the House, and Republicans expect the district to remain competitive but favorable terrain as national strategists assess an uncertain midterm map.

His decision comes after President Donald Trump publicly backed him last year.

In a Truth Social post dated Nov. 3, Trump wrote: "Mark Amodei has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

Amodei responded: "Thank you Mr. President @realDonaldTrump!"

More recently, Amodei has broken with the administration's handling of the explosive episodes in Minnesota, where the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens by federal agents fueled protests and sharpened congressional demands for guardrails on enforcement operations.

In a Jan. 27 interview, he said that "there needs to be a pivot in the whole operation" and criticized what he called the Department of Homeland Security's "reflexive defense" after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Now those immigration enforcement tactics have become central to the DHS funding standoff.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that all DHS officers in Minneapolis would be issued body-worn cameras, with expansion nationwide tied to funding, as Democrats press for broader requirements on cameras, identification, and warrants.

Congress has until next Friday to prevent a lapse in DHS funding after President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation ending a short partial government shutdown while extending DHS money on a short-term basis.

With negotiations still strained, Amodei's retirement adds another wrinkle for Republicans seeking to move a DHS package through a narrowly divided Congress.