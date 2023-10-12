×
Rep. Alford: 'No Earthly Idea' What's Next for House

Thursday, 12 October 2023 10:21 PM EDT

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., said Thursday night that he has "no earthly idea" what comes next after Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., dropped out of the running for House speaker.

"I have no earthly idea. I'm a freshman caught up in this maelstrom," Alford told reporters. "We're a ship that doesn't have a rudder right now. And I'm thoroughly disappointed in the process. And I just pray to God that we find something."

Alford's comments came a short time after Scalise, No. 2 in the House, withdrew when he couldn't secure the floor votes needed to secure the gavel despite winning the nomination over Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Wednesday.

Politics
