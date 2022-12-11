Rep. Greene, Donald Trump Jr. Troll Dems at NY GOP Event

The New York Young Republican gala become a spectacle on social media for its protests, but the speech of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was hailed for its trolling of Democrats.

"We're dining on the top deck of the Titanic," Greene told the crowd, warning about President Joe Biden's administration open borders that are trafficking criminals and deadly fentanyl into the country.

Greene received an award from the group, which hosted a gala attended by Project Veritas' James O'Keefe, Steve Bannon, Jack Posobiec, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump Jr., who warned conservative values resonate with Americans but stacked election processes will not let politicians with those values win.

"We're winning on the issues right now folks, but yes it's hard to compete with 3-month-long election nights," Trump Jr. said during his speech. "We have to change tactics."

Greene did take some exception with House in-fighting in the Republican Party seeking to challenge GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for the speaker's roll, calling it "bad strategy," the New York Post reported.

Greene denounced Biden's prisoner swap returning Brittney Griner from Russia in exchange for the "Merchant of Death," notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, while leaving U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan behind.

The gala and remarks by Greene, Trump Jr., et al came amid the backdrop of episode four of the "Twitter Files" exposé under the direction of new CEO Elon Musk, who paid $44 billion for Twitter to reveal the truth about Democrats' censorship of opposing views.

Greene also made a controversial remark about Jan. 6, trolling Democrats' attempts to use the protest at the Capitol to wage a political narrative war against supporters of former President Donald Trump.

"I want to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won – not to mention, we would've been armed," Greene said of the storming of the Capitol, where Americans protested efforts to squash Congress' debate on the certification of Biden's electoral college votes.

Greene hearkened in a new era to come under Republican leadership in the House.

"After the past two years of suffering under Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats and voting no solidly to Joe Biden and the Democrats communist agenda, I'm going to tell you I am fired up about 222 in the House," Greene said, noting Republicans are projected to hold a 222-213 majority come Jan. 3.

Trump Jr. repeated a common refrain, noting Democrats like Biden and his son Hunter Biden do not draw the same political and legal scrutiny of Trump-backing conservatives.

"Holy s–t," Trump Jr. said, "if that was my laptop, I'd be in trouble.

"Hunter gets to sell art for 200 grand yesterday. So I was thinking about doing some art. I could do some finger painting like Hunter."

While the gala's controversial remarks made for a maelstrom on social media, Trump Jr. said conservatives have to be bold in speaking truth to Democrat power.

"We need people to be out there unafraid," he said.

Related Stories: