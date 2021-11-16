×
Tags: Coronavirus | marjorietaylorgreene | covid19 | masks | vaccines

Rep. Greene Has Accumulated $63,000 in House Mask Fines

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has accumulated $63,000 in fines for not wearing a mask on the House floor. She says she has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and doesn't plan to be. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 09:11 PM

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has accumulated $63,000 in fines for not wearing a mask on the House floor. 

Greene told The Hill that she was up to $63,000 in fines, which are automatically deducted from her pay. She added that she has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. 

''I won't be getting vaccinated. And that's my own personal choice,'' she said. ''I support people that want the vaccine. If anybody wanted one, I would drive them to go get one because I support people's freedom to make their own decision. But I do not want to get the vaccine myself, and I don't need to wear a mask. It's not changing anything.''

Although this action is amassing significant costs, Greene persists, saying: ''Well, you know what's really expensive? People getting fired for not taking a vaccine that they feel they don't need.''

Greene told Newsmax's Chris Salcedo on Monday that she ''will be standing strong, standing up for the people across this country that refuse to get vaccinated.''

Greene, along with Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ralph Norman, R-N.C., have filed a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the sergeant-at-arms for the fines, calling them ''wrong'' and ''unconstitutional.'' 

