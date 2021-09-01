Rep. Greene: Firms Giving Records to Jan. 6 Committee 'Will Be Shut Down'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., promised that telecommunications companies giving Republicans' phone records to the House Jan. 6 select committee would be "shut down."

The committee, created by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was set to request that telecommunications companies preserve phone records of former President Donald Trump and other people connected to the Jan. 6 rally in protest of the 2020 election results.

The phone records of Republican lawmakers, including Greene, and members of the Trump family were among those requested, CNN reported.

"If these telecommunications companies go along with this, they will be shut down. And that's a promise," Greene told Fox News on Tuesday night.

Greene said the House committee was pursuing a politically motivated "witch hunt."

"If members of Congress can have their personal cellphone data exposed ... just to hurt us politically in the next election, then we are going into a dangerous place in this country," she told Fox News.

Greene warned companies that a prospective GOP majority following next year’s midterm elections "will take this very serious.”

The partisan House committee is investigating the circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Tuesday warned tech companies that Republicans "will not forget" if they turn over phone and email records to the committee.

McCarthy said that if the companies comply with the request, it "would put every American with a phone or computer in the crosshairs of a surveillance state run by Democratic politicians."

Business Insider on Friday reported the committee sent essentially identical letters — requesting the phone, email, and text records of numerous people connected to the events — to 15 companies, including Facebook, Google, Twitter, YouTube, Tik-Tok, Reddit, Snapchat, Telegram, Twitch, Zello, 4chan, 8kun, Gab, Parler, and theDonald.win.

Trump has blasted Democrats seeking records from him and his family as being a partisan distraction from the failures of President Joe Biden.

"Unfortunately, this partisan exercise is being performed at the expense of long-standing legal principles of privilege. Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of my administration and the patriots who worked beside me, but on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation.” Trump said in a statement.